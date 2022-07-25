American Canyon facing water squeeze amid drought

American Canyon is making urgent calls for water conservation and suing Vallejo over a water disagreement as it tries to eke out every drop amid a historic drought.

The city's water supplies are on the edge. Demand in recent years is about 2,800-acre feet of water annually. City officials estimate a potential 470 acre-foot deficit this year if demand remains the same.

While a city report contemplates filling the hole with additional supplies, it says there is “little margin for error.” The city is calling on residents to cut water use by 20% compared to 2020.

The city in July 2021 also asked for a 20% reduction. The result was a 12% reduction by residents and a 13% reduction by businesses.

“Simply put, the trend is not decreasing enough and further action is needed,” a recent city report said.

Still, American Canyon has yet to impose mandatory conservation or drought surcharges. The city's staff believes it’s more effective to work cooperatively with customers, the report said.

Conservation now could forestall punitive measures and perhaps demands for 30% or greater reductions, it said.

The city is hoping upcoming improvements to its "My Water Usage Portal" will help. The website at https://bit.ly/3orLgM7 allows citizens to find out how much water they are using and if they are conserving enough.

City Councilmember Pierre Washington said he recently received a city email showing a spike in his water usage. He did some research and found a leaking nozzle.

“I corrected it,” Washington said at last week’s City Council meeting. “I think it’s a very good portal. It keeps you mindful of your water usage.”

Most of the city’s supply is State Water Project water taken from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and delivered through the North Bay Aqueduct. The drought-stricken state is delivering only 15% of the city’s allocation, leaving the city patching together additional supplies.

American Canyon also receives potable water from Vallejo under a 1996 agreement. Possible reductions are the subject of a recent American Canyon lawsuit filed in Napa County Superior Court.

The city’s Canyon Estates housing area is to have 35 custom homes. The lawsuit says Vallejo is obligated to provide water for the development and for three other areas.

Vallejo for decades has held the right to take Delta water from Cache Slough and Lindsey Slough in Solano County. Vallejo contends the only water it’s obligated to provide American Canyon is water from this source, which the state recently curtailed, according to the lawsuit.

But American Canyon claims the 1996 agreement doesn’t limit the water source to fulfill the obligation. Vallejo can reduce the amount only in the same proportion as it reduces water to its own customers.

American Canyon has paid Vallejo $7.75 million for capacity purchases and connection fees. It also pays a monthly meter service charge, the lawsuit said.

“Water rights are property rights,” it said.

Vallejo officials couldn’t be reached for comment and the city has yet to file responses in court to American Canyon’s claims.

American Canyon is the only Napa County city that doesn’t receive water from a local reservoir. It is counting on construction of Sites Reservoir in Colusa County to ease its water vulnerabilities in the long run.

Sites Reservoir is a massive project being planned by agencies all over the state. It wouldn't dam a river, but would be a place where Sacramento River water could be stored during wet years. Even if all goes as planned, it wouldn’t deliver water until the end of the decade.