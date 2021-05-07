American Canyon feels water pinch in the face of drought

American Canyon did the water math and found the numbers don't add up without securing additional supplies, not by a long shot.
The equation is simple: the city used 2,884 acre-feet last year and has 1,852-acre feet readily available this year amid a drought. Assuming water use remains the same, that's a 1,032 acre-foot deficit.
To fill the gap, the city will add another 1,040 acre-feet using Vallejo emergency permit water and supplies from state water transfer programs. But that leaves little margin for error and no carry-over supplies for 2022, a city report said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
“We think we have a plan to move forward, but we need our residents’ help and our customers’ help,” City Manager Jason Holley told the American Canyon City Council on Tuesday.
No mandatory water use cutbacks are proposed, at least, not yet.
“It sounds like you’ve got a good handle on getting us through this year,” Vice Mayor Mark Joseph told city officials. “But assuming (the shortage) is going to be around in 2022, I think we have to start planning ahead.”
Joseph said any mandatory customer water cuts that come must be fair. Asking everyone to reduce usage the same amount is problematic because not everyone starts from the same baseline.
“We all know there are people who have a nice, lush yard and operate at a nice level that probably could make cutbacks without cutting into their lifestyles much,” he said. “Then there are others who have been using as little water as possible.”
For now, the city's plan calls for public education on the water situation, including a new website feature that lets customers track their water use. They can sign up for high water use alerts. Unexpectedly high use could mean a leak.
Go to https://bit.ly/2SrKjGF to find the portal.
City Councilmember Pierre Washington also wants the city's up-to-date water usage posted. Then residents can see how their conservation efforts are paying off for the community.
"Just as motivation," he said.
Unlike other local cities, American Canyon has no local reservoir. It depends on the State Water Project.
That means the city has a direct interest in snowfall in the distant Sierra Nevada. Snow melt is stored in Lake Oroville in Butte County, released to run into the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, pumped from Barker Slough in Solano County and piped through Jameson Canyon in the North Bay Aqueduct to the city.
California is amid its fourth driest water year on record. The Sierra Nevada snowpack as of April 1 was 58% of average. As a result, the state is providing only 5% of its contracted State Water Project shipments this year.
American Canyon is trying to eke out water savings where it can. City officials said changes in water treatment plant processes should spare an additional 1.5 acre-feet annually.
“Which doesn’t seem like much, but when you’re in drought, every drop counts,” city Maintenance and Utilities Director Felix Hernandez said.
Holley said American Canyon has already made progress conserving water. The city used more water in 2013 even though it had fewer residents, businesses and industries — more than 3,600 acre-feet compared to that 2,884 acre-feet last year.
“The fact that demand did not rebound after the last drought is a testament to the work we have done and the work our customers have done,” he said.
An acre-foot is enough water to cover an acre of land a foot high. The average California family uses between one-half and one acre-foot of water annually, according to the Water Education Foundation.
City Councilmember David Oro talked of steps the city is taking to take the edge off droughts. It is paying to have 4,000 acre-feet of water on reserve in the yet-to-be-built, 1.8 million acre-foot Sites reservoir in Colusa County.
Hernandez said the Sites reservoir is targeted to be operational in 2029 or beyond.
Two years of drought conditions has every Napa County city facing different types of water supply challenges. American Canyon, the southernmost city straddling wine country to the north and urban Bay Area to the south, has its own set of circumstances.
The cities are dealing with the drought in different ways. For example, the city of Napa wants to cut water usage by 15% and is telling residents they cannot irrigate greenery on back-to-back days.
Photos: Check out Jeffries General, a new downtown Napa 'general store'
Jeffries General at 1416 Second St.
Jeffries General at 1416 Second St.
Jeffries General at 1416 Second St.
Jeffries General at 1416 Second St.
Jeffries General at 1416 Second St.
Jeffries General at 1416 Second St.
Jeffries General at 1416 Second St.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.