American Canyon feels water pinch in the face of drought

American Canyon did the water math and found the numbers don't add up without securing additional supplies, not by a long shot.

The equation is simple: the city used 2,884 acre-feet last year and has 1,852-acre feet readily available this year amid a drought. Assuming water use remains the same, that's a 1,032 acre-foot deficit.

To fill the gap, the city will add another 1,040 acre-feet using Vallejo emergency permit water and supplies from state water transfer programs. But that leaves little margin for error and no carry-over supplies for 2022, a city report said.

“We think we have a plan to move forward, but we need our residents’ help and our customers’ help,” City Manager Jason Holley told the American Canyon City Council on Tuesday.

No mandatory water use cutbacks are proposed, at least, not yet.

“It sounds like you’ve got a good handle on getting us through this year,” Vice Mayor Mark Joseph told city officials. “But assuming (the shortage) is going to be around in 2022, I think we have to start planning ahead.”

Joseph said any mandatory customer water cuts that come must be fair. Asking everyone to reduce usage the same amount is problematic because not everyone starts from the same baseline.