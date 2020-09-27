American Canyon fire chief retires; search on for his successor

Also, the Fire District’s Insurance Services Office rating was upgraded from Class 3 to Class 2; the American Canyon Emergency Response Team (ACCERT) was established and a one-acre parcel was procured for a future new fire station/administration headquarters/ Emergency Operations Center.

Formed with 30 volunteers and two paid staff in 1955, well before the 1992 incorporation as a city, the American Canyon Fire Protection District was led by Keith Caldwell for 17 years beginning in 1990, followed by Weeks.

Weeks said he feels like it’s time to concentrate on other things, including spending time in the Sierra Nevada mountains camping, hiking and riding bikes and traveling to all the places on our “‘bucket list.”

Interim Chief Mike Cahill is being assisted by former San Mateo Fire Chief Brian Kelly until a permanent new chief is hired. Neither are under consideration for the chief’s position, city officials said.

Cahill is a Napa resident and retired fire chief of Woodland and of Sonoma before that. “The (Fire District) Board hired me to work with the district to keep things in order in the district, so there are no surprises when a new chief is hired,” Cahill said.

Whether someone will be promoted from within the District “depends on who applies,” he said.