American Canyon fire chief retires; search on for his successor

AMERICAN CANYON — The search is on for a new American Canyon Fire Protection District leader following the retirement last month of Chief Glen Weeks after 15 years with the district.
Weeks said he had long planned to retire some time in 2020. “My desire was to plan to retire in a ‘window of time’ but the exact timing was of course dependent on getting the transitional leadership in place,” he said in an email.
Weeks was hired as assistant fire chief on December, 2005, was promoted to chief in 2007, and officially retired on Aug. 13.
“Chief Weeks served as a firefighter with the United States Air Force and with California local government for 34 years,” according to the department’s newsletter. “The citizens of American Canyon are grateful for his service these past 15 years.”
Weeks served alongside Police Chiefs Brian Banducci, Jean Donaldson, Tracey Stuart and Oscar Ortiz as well as City Managers Rich Ramirez, Dana Shigley, and Jason Holley.
During his tenure, the new, state-of-the-art Public Safety Facility was completed and opened; the District was upgraded from a Basic Life Support (BLS) provider to an Advanced Life Support (ALS) provider; technology was upgraded and a majority of the District’s aging fleet of fire apparatus were replaced with modern, safer ones.
Also, the Fire District’s Insurance Services Office rating was upgraded from Class 3 to Class 2; the American Canyon Emergency Response Team (ACCERT) was established and a one-acre parcel was procured for a future new fire station/administration headquarters/ Emergency Operations Center.
Formed with 30 volunteers and two paid staff in 1955, well before the 1992 incorporation as a city, the American Canyon Fire Protection District was led by Keith Caldwell for 17 years beginning in 1990, followed by Weeks.
Weeks said he feels like it’s time to concentrate on other things, including spending time in the Sierra Nevada mountains camping, hiking and riding bikes and traveling to all the places on our “‘bucket list.”
Interim Chief Mike Cahill is being assisted by former San Mateo Fire Chief Brian Kelly until a permanent new chief is hired. Neither are under consideration for the chief’s position, city officials said.
Cahill is a Napa resident and retired fire chief of Woodland and of Sonoma before that. “The (Fire District) Board hired me to work with the district to keep things in order in the district, so there are no surprises when a new chief is hired,” Cahill said.
Whether someone will be promoted from within the District “depends on who applies,” he said.
“Words can’t adequately express how much of an honor and privilege it was to have had the opportunity to serve the community of American Canyon for the past 14 and a half years,” Weeks said.
