American Canyon firefighters join car club in Christmas toy drive

Car club members and firefighters were among those to join forces Saturday morning to bring Christmas gifts to underprivileged schoolchildren in American Canyon.

A toy-shopping drive at the American Canyon Walmart garnered about $4,000 worth of gifts for 40 local children. Over three hours, participants purchased toys using $100 gift cards provided by the Chelu Car Club, according to Capt. Max Etchieson of the American Canyon Fire Protection District, one of five members of the department to take part along with members of Chelu and various trade union locals.