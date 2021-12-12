 Skip to main content
American Canyon firefighters join car club in Christmas toy drive

American Canyon toy drive

Members of the Chelu Car Club selected a bicycle as one of the estimated $4,000 worth in toys to be purchased for children's Christmas gifts Saturday morning, during a toy drive that also included members of American Canyon Fire.

 Laura Provencher photo

Car club members and firefighters were among those to join forces Saturday morning to bring Christmas gifts to underprivileged schoolchildren in American Canyon.

A toy-shopping drive at the American Canyon Walmart garnered about $4,000 worth of gifts for 40 local children. Over three hours, participants purchased toys using $100 gift cards provided by the Chelu Car Club, according to Capt. Max Etchieson of the American Canyon Fire Protection District, one of five members of the department to take part along with members of Chelu and various trade union locals.

Items that will be donated through the event range from Lego sets and dolls to hoverboards and bicycles, according to Etchieson, who said organizers worked with American Canyon schools to process applications for gifts.

