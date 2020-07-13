American Canyon gears up to throw a lifeline to sinking local restaurants

“Mark Joseph approached me with a question on how to help struggling restaurants, and we brainstormed, and my staff and I came up with the name,” she said.

Zizak-Morais said there are some dozen independently owned restaurants in town, and while none has announced permanent closure as a result of the shut-down, word is that many or most are barely hanging on.

Joseph and Zizak-Morais said they believe the American Canyon business community and its residents would hate to lose the city’s independent eateries, and hope they can be counted on to help prevent that from happening.

“We are asking for the help of the businesses and the community to join us on Jul 15 in this event,” Joseph said.

When dine-in is again available, the campaign will include two gift certificates – one for a participating dine-in patron and one for a take-out customer -- which will be auctioned off for a bottle of wine, officials said. Funds for this come from the event’s sponsor, which will get its name on a T-shirt and a flyer, they said.

Even when dine-in is allowed again, it will be done with social distancing protocols for as long as those are in force, Zizak-Morais said.