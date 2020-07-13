American Canyon gears up to throw a lifeline to sinking local restaurants

AMERICAN CANYON -- American Canyon officials say they had a whole campaign in place, aimed at rescuing the city’s local restaurants, when a spike in COVID-19 cases forced a second dine-in shut-down Napa County-wide, that started at midnight Wednesday. So, they’ve pivoted slightly.
Named “Back to the Table,” the new American Canyon Chamber of Commerce campaign was set to kick off July 15 at the Napalese fusion eatery, Laso Restaurant, which is celebrating its one-year anniversary, said the project’s first sponsor, American Canyon City Councilman Mark Joseph.
“The goal is for everyone to order food on this day, and we will rotate the location to help our locally owned/operated restaurants,” he said. “We want to encourage our local businesses but in a safe and responsible manner."
The pivot means only takeout will be promoted, instead of dine-in, said Chamber President and CEO Valerie Zizak-Morais – and in the case of Laso, only for dinner, from 5 to 9 p.m. “We’re going to try and get our local restaurants through this new indoor dining shut-down, and then, once dine-in is allowed again, we will resume with the campaign; most likely in mid-August.”
Starting on July 15, one local restaurant (chain and fast-food joints are excluded) will be featured each week during the take-out phase, while it will be monthly once dine-in is allowed again, she said.
“We will hold a day where our goal is to sell out the restaurant,” she said. “We are doing this because our restaurants have experienced great financial difficulties over the last few months and we want to help drive revenue for them.”
While most restaurants in the state, if not the country, are struggling through the Coronavirus pandemic, American Canyon eateries are in an especially precarious position, Zizak-Morais said.
“Restaurants in American Canyon are the businesses at highest risk for closures,” she said. “Some 80 percent of our businesses remained open during the pandemic because most of our business are manufacturing and other types of businesses that are considered essential, unlike other cities in the Napa Valley, which is more like 80 percent tourist.”
Though the city’s goal is to become a "destination," it’s not quite there yet, she said.
“We are stuck in the middle between two very different economies,” Zizak-Morais said. “There’s Vallejo, where the rents are less expensive and the restaurant level quite similar, and there’s Napa, where there are more expensive, higher-end restaurants. Most of our residents don’t work here, and that’s an issue. It makes operating a restaurant here especially challenging.”
That’s the premise that sparked the think session out of which Back to the Table was conceived, she said.
“Mark Joseph approached me with a question on how to help struggling restaurants, and we brainstormed, and my staff and I came up with the name,” she said.
Zizak-Morais said there are some dozen independently owned restaurants in town, and while none has announced permanent closure as a result of the shut-down, word is that many or most are barely hanging on.
Joseph and Zizak-Morais said they believe the American Canyon business community and its residents would hate to lose the city’s independent eateries, and hope they can be counted on to help prevent that from happening.
“We are asking for the help of the businesses and the community to join us on Jul 15 in this event,” Joseph said.
When dine-in is again available, the campaign will include two gift certificates – one for a participating dine-in patron and one for a take-out customer -- which will be auctioned off for a bottle of wine, officials said. Funds for this come from the event’s sponsor, which will get its name on a T-shirt and a flyer, they said.
Even when dine-in is allowed again, it will be done with social distancing protocols for as long as those are in force, Zizak-Morais said.
“To me, it's about creating a safe economic recovery,” Joseph said. “Things have become so polarized, that we think it's one or the other. In fact, you can support local businesses and still be safe. I was glad to help work with Valerie and the Chamber to get this off the ground and happy to be the first sponsor. I also have a few extra gift cards for Laso, so there could be more than one winner on the raffle.”
While Laso is the first featured restaurant, followed by other chamber member restaurants, others that agree to join the chamber will be eligible for inclusion, with sponsorships, she said.
“I don’t want to leave anyone out, but there needs to be a benefit for members,” she said.
The Back to the Table campaign will kick off with a push on social media, Zizak-Morais said.
“We’re hoping people will jump on board,” she said. “The business and residential communities in American Canyon will be the ones to fill up these restaurants. We’re encouraging business owners and managers to buy lunch for their employees or for staff meetings, and residents are encouraged to order lunch or dinner.”
Nonprofits, too, are being asked to share the message. If it pans out, the effort will continue, even after the pandemic ends and things go back to normal, Zizak-Morais said.
“We’re hoping this becomes a long-term campaign,” she said. “It came because of COVID, but we’re hoping it can grow, and we can recycle back through the businesses. We hope to add value to the chamber for the restaurants. We’re excited.”
For information, contact the American Canyon Chamber of Commerce at (707) 552-3650 or check its Facebook page for the featured restaurant.
