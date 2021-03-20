American Canyon grants hazard pay to grocery store workers

Grocery workers at American Canyon’s two major stores will receive $5-an-hour hazard pay as they work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City Council this week required the hazard pay on top of base compensation for 120 days at grocery stores of a certain size. City officials said Safeway and Walmart Supercenter will be affected.

Council members heard from union officials saying the grocery workers are essential workers who, because of their jobs, face COVID-19 health risks. They also received letters from the California Grocers Association urging them not to take action.

“People get paid more to take higher risks,” City Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous said in expressing her support for hazard pay.

The council passed the grocery store worker hazard pay law by unanimous vote on Tuesday. Various other cities in the state have taken similar actions, among them Los Angeles, Long Beach, Berkeley, San Jose, and San Mateo. The city of Napa is considering the idea.

Among those addressing the American Canyon City Council by phone during the Zoom meeting was Leila Elabed, who works at Safeway. She said she’s loaded groceries into hundreds of people’s cars. Some customers wear masks and stay in the car.