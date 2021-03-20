 Skip to main content
American Canyon grants hazard pay to grocery store workers
Essential workers

American Canyon grants hazard pay to grocery store workers

American Canyon

American Canyon on Tuesday passed a hazard pay law for grocery workers amid the pandemic.

 Register photo

Grocery workers at American Canyon’s two major stores will receive $5-an-hour hazard pay as they work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City Council this week required the hazard pay on top of base compensation for 120 days at grocery stores of a certain size. City officials said Safeway and Walmart Supercenter will be affected.

Council members heard from union officials saying the grocery workers are essential workers who, because of their jobs, face COVID-19 health risks. They also received letters from the California Grocers Association urging them not to take action.

“People get paid more to take higher risks,” City Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous said in expressing her support for hazard pay.

The council passed the grocery store worker hazard pay law by unanimous vote on Tuesday. Various other cities in the state have taken similar actions, among them Los Angeles, Long Beach, Berkeley, San Jose, and San Mateo. The city of Napa is considering the idea.

Among those addressing the American Canyon City Council by phone during the Zoom meeting was Leila Elabed, who works at Safeway. She said she’s loaded groceries into hundreds of people’s cars. Some customers wear masks and stay in the car.

“But many others exit their cars with no masks and speak to me from maybe a foot distance,” she said.

The looming threat of the virus is constant. Several Safeway employees have gotten the virus, including a close friend, she said.

“I’m worried about my 85-year-old grandma who lives with me,” she said.

John Riley, executive director of the Napa and Solano Counties Central Labor Council, spoke in favor of the hazard pay.

“Those essential workers who are working in that environment can’t control that environment,” he said. “They are out there working with the public and they are putting themselves and their families at risk every time they go to work.”

Riley said grocery stores have made record profits as restaurants have faced periodic shutdowns amid the pandemic.

Timothy James of the California Grocers Association wrote that American Canyon was improperly inserting itself into employee-employer contractual relationships. The hazard pay law ignores other essential workers, such as city employees.

Grocery workers have demonstrated exemplary efforts to keep American Canyon grocery stores open, he wrote.

“This is why the grocery industry has provided significant safety measures and historic levels of benefits that include additional pay and bonuses,” he wrote. “It is also why vaccinating grocery workers has been our first priority.”

Attorney William Tarantino on behalf of California Grocers Association wrote that the council was rushing to pass “an unlawful, interest-group driven ordinance.”

City Councilmembers disagreed with the California Grocers Association’s reasoning. Vice Mayor Mark Joseph said the grocery workers can’t do much social distancing or work outdoors, options in some other professions.

“They are clearly in harm’s way,” Joseph said.

Several council members expressed disappointment the grocery stores hadn’t stepped forward to institute hazard pay themselves. They noted the stores did it during the initial phase of the pandemic but stopped nine months ago.

Aboudamous said one risk employees face is disinfecting grocery carts. These carts might have been handled by customers who have COVID-19.

The council decided the law would take effect 10 days from last Tuesday, to give the stores time to make payroll changes.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

