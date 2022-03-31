American Canyon grapples with unpermitted staging yards

American Canyon recently dealt with a situation that had the ring of familiarity for city officials — a Pacific Gas and Electric subcontractor set up a temporary staging yard without a permit.

A Public Works Department worker last summer noticed dirt and mud tracked onto Green Island Road in the city’s industrial area. The trail led to a Core Tree Care staging yard that didn't have a city permit, and left after being notified of the issue.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Core work crews trim trees and vegetation near PG&E power lines in Napa Valley, surrounding mountains and the Vallejo and Benicia areas. The goal is to keep branches from falling on lines and sparking wildfires.

Last week, the Planning Commission granted a 24-month permit for Core to use 352 Green Island Road as a staging yard. The Corona-based company is leasing four acres and can park up to 101 trucks and 46 employee vehicles. Trucks leave in the morning and return in the evening.

The case echoed a previous matter before the Planning Commission.

Commissioner Andrew Goff remembered that Source Power in 2019 established a staging area on Watson Lane and retroactively sought a permit. Source Power was a PG&E subcontractor working on power lines in the region.

“It’s concerning to me,” Goff said after taking a deep breath. “The second subcontractor from PG&E to really do the exact same process within this city, without any notification.”

Commissioner Tammy Wong asked Chris Hernandez of Core why he didn’t get a permit prior to opening the temporary yard. A permit requirement must be common in other cities, she said.

“The process has never happened anywhere with any piece of property I’ve ever rented to park my trucks,” Hernandez answered.

American Canyon Community Development Director Brent Cooper said that, to his knowledge, city regulations are fairly typical for California.

With that, the Planning Commission let the matter be. Why American Canyon has been a mini-hot spot for unpermitted PG&E subcontractor staging yards remained a mystery.

Wong asked where Core has kept its trucks since leaving the American Canyon site pending a permit.

Hernandez said Core is using a property in the city of Napa along Soscol Avenue. But, he said, time is running out there because the property will be developed.

"I happen to have some people there who are very friendly to us for the fact we do provide a service there that helps the whole entire valley," he said.

The Napa Valley Register asked Napa officials whether that city requires a permit for temporary maintenance yards. Senior Planner Michael Walker said by email that the city issued one at the staff level in 2020 for a temporary PG&E yard.

However, the site being used by Core is another matter. Walker said this is in the Gasser mixed-use zoning district which allows outdoor storage without a use permit.

In 2019, Source Power eventually withdrew its request for an American Canyon permit and left town. Some neighbors had objected to that staging yard and Source Power had trouble providing its PG&E agreement and other information the city wanted by a deadline.

The Core Tree Care yard had no public opposition and was a one-meeting issue for the Planning Commission.

“We’ll be good stewards of the city and comply with all the stormwater protection plans, all of that is in place,” Hernandez of Core told the commission.

Commissioner Tyrone Navarro noted the city was being asked to waive some standards, such as the parking lot being paved. He asked what would happen if the commission turned Core down.

"I've wasted a lot of money," said Hernandez, whose company has a two-year lease for the land.

The American Canyon Planning Commission approved the permit by a 4-1 vote. Commissioners Goff, Eric Altman, Wong and Crystal Mallare voted "yes" and Navarro voted "no."

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.