American Canyon had some splashy 2020 crimes, but no crime surge.

But a pandemic year and its lockdowns throw a curve into comparisons. Ortiz pointed out that more people were staying at home all day.

The year in traffic also had some attention-getters. An unlicensed juvenile died in a motorcycle accident on May 3. A 19-year-old out-of-state driver died after hitting a tree on May 16. A 47-year-old died in a head-on collision on June 22.

Ortiz called it a “rough year.” American Canyon had 136 traffic collisions in 2020, compared to 137 in 2019, 164 in 2018 and 175 in 2017. But 2020 had those three fatalities, while the previous three years had none.

Nationwide, 2020 put a spotlight on police use of force. Ortiz said American Canyon police had 33 incidents involving some level of force. The department had 35 in 2019 and 38 in 2018.

“Really, a normal year in terms of force used,” Ortiz said. “Again, most of those are very low level, minimal level of force.”

Last year also brought cries from various communities across the nation to “defund the police.” But American Canyon City Councilmembers on April 6 had only praise for the city's Police Department. Only one person called in during public comments and voiced a positive opinion.