American Canyon hears from developers about economic development

Six developers who helped change the face of American Canyon have some tips for boosting the city's economic future, such as how to improve the main drag of Highway 29.

They had the virtual center stage during a Tuesday City Council Zoom meeting on economic development. They did most of the talking and council members did most of the listening.

Among the possible priorities mentioned for the county's second most populous city -- with about 20,000 residents — create a master plan to underground Highway 29 utility lines and extend Newell Drive to create a Highway 29 parallel route.

City Manager Jason Holley introduced the session and the city’s efforts to update its economic strategies. He saw value in getting a different perspective.

“Nobody on the city staff and City Council is a commercial developer,” he said.

Buzz Butler has worked in American Canyon for 20 years. He spearheaded the Napa Junction mixed-use center that includes Walmart Supercenter, a hotel, and a 364-unit apartment complex.

Butler said city studies show 79% of Highway 29 traffic in American Canyon comes from outside the city. But developers in American Canyon are left to address the impacts. Meanwhile, hundreds of wineries Upvalley haven't had to pay traffic impact fees.

“That’s clearly one thing that’s the elephant in the room in Napa County,” Butler said.

Richard Hess’s family has owned Oat Hill in the city since 1984. He developed Canyon Plaza and Canyon Corners shopping centers with about 70 tenants and recently won city approval for 291 housing units on Oat Hill.

Hess wants the city to do more to secure additional water supplies. The city relies mostly on the State Water Project’s North Bay Aqueduct.

“You spend these hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to get entitlements not knowing whether we have enough water to take care of it,” he said.

Ross Hillesheim is with California Capital Group, which is building a Circle K gas station along Highway 29. He talked about all the agencies his firm had to work with on the project, from the San Francisco Bay Area Regional Water Quality Control Board to Caltrans to the Napa County Airport Land Use Commission to the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, to name a few.

He estimated the firm spent $150,000 on agency fees. Add that to the cost of 1,200 hours working with the agencies and that’s about 22% of the land value for the 2-acre property, he said. This doesn’t include American Canyon-related fees and time.

“This is a huge impact,” he said.

Ernie Knodel has worked on the Napa Logistics Center that is home to IKEA and an Amazon delivery station. PG&E plans to build a maintenance yard there.

The biggest challenge in trying to attract international and national clients has been gaining name recognition for American Canyon, he said

“Nobody knew where American Canyon was,” Knodel said. “Did not know the name.”

He promotes American Canyon as the really small city doing really big things.

American Canyon became a city in 1992. Before then, it was an unincorporated county area with some subdivisions and highway-fronting businesses.

Terrence McGrath is developing Watson Ranch, which is to have more than 1,000 homes, a hotel and an event center at the century-old cement factory ruins. He spent 17 years gaining project approvals.

He favored finding a way to finance the undergrounding of power lines along the city’s Highway 29 “front yard” sooner rather than later. That would increase everybody’s home values, he said.

“Undergrounding those utilities, putting in landscaping, putting in sidewalks, putting in ped and putting in bike (paths) — that boat just floats the underlying property tax, underling value of that home immensely, day one,” he said.

Hess said some properties have overhead lines, some don't. If the city waits to underground lines as each parcel develops, there will still be lines standing 40 years from now.

Steven Brock developed Wine Direct and other warehouses in the Green Valley industrial area.

“Some things are looked at as, ‘This is what we would like as government officials,' but in the business world, that doesn’t have a chance,” he said.

Several of the developers talked of demographics as being a challenge to attracting the types of businesses that the public wants in American Canyon. Hess said residents want a Trader Joe’s and four-star restaurant.

“The community wants all these things, but they do not understand the financial reality of what it takes to get tenants in,” Hess said.

Butler said tenants choose a city based on such factors as population density and household income. As more houses and hotels come in, American Canyon's demographics will change.

This was a session devoid of criticism of developers, either from the City Council or the public.

“They have made our city what it is today,” long-time resident Fran Lemos said. “I’m very, very proud of what they done really. I know when I came here, there wasn’t even a store, I had to go to Vallejo or Napa.”

Valerie Zizak-Morais, president of the American Canyon Chamber of Commerce, participated as a panelist.

“I’m behind you,” she told the developers. “I’m rooting all the way. I’m for development. I’m for economic growth here.”

City Councilmembers finished the session by reacting to what they had heard.

For example, City Councilmember Mark Joseph focused on something he said could be done along Highway 29 perhaps in the next three to five years. That is the “welcome mat” aspect of adding sidewalks, landscaping and bike paths.

Mayor Leon Garcia wrapped up the session by saying he sees undergrounding power lines on Highway 29 and a Newell Drive extension as priorities.

“We’ve had a tremendous, useful, productive conversation tonight, a lot of insight for me,” he said.

