American Canyon High School was locked down for an hour and a half at mid-day Wednesday after what appeared to be multiple youth casualties from unexplained incidents in the vicinity.
The Sheriff's Office has not yet reported on what happened off campus, but issued a Nixle report at 2:30 p.m. saying there was "no shooting or stabbing at AmCan High."
"There was a lockdown on campus as a precautionary safety measure for incident near campus," according to the Nixle.
Police and medical units were called to the area on reports of young victims on Newell Drive, Shenandoah Drive and Silver Oak Trail.
Several patients were going Code 2 to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, suggesting that the injuries were not life-threatening. Another patient was going to Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo.
"There was no incident on the American Canyon High School campus. It was near the campus, so the campus was locked down as a precautionary safety measure," Henry Wofford, a spokesman for the Napa County Sheriff's Office, said at 12:50 p.m.
The lockdown was lifted shortly before 1:30 p.m., officials said.
Sheriff''s Capt. Chris Carlisle said law enforcement will hold a media briefing after 2 p.m. to explain what had occurred.
Early reports suggested that the victims had been robbed of personal items.