American Canyon City Manager announced Monday that he had hired Yountville's finance director to be assistant city manager.
Maria Ojeda will join his executive team effective Sept. 2, Jason Holley said. She was selected following a nationwide recruitment led by the Peckham and McKinney executive search firm that yielded more than 85 applicants, he said.
“The City of American Canyon attracted highly-qualified talent during the recruitment process. There were numerous outstanding candidates, but Ms. Ojeda offered the most comprehensive set of skills and an unparalleled passion for public service that best reflects the future needs of American Canyon,” Holley said in a news release.
Holley said Ojeda brings two decades of local government expertise in cities of all sizes throughout the Bay Area. She served as deputy city manager for the City of Pleasanton and finance director for the Town of Yountville. Continued Holley, “As American Canyon’s first
Her bilingual fluency will provide additional capacity to help ensure community engagement with all residents, Holley said.
"I believe American Canyon is special to the region and Napa Valley. It is a small, yet growing community, that provides opportunities to connect with residents on an individual level and to work together to implement a vision that benefits all,” Ojeda said.
Ojeda is an East Bay native who earned her Bachelor of Arts at Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont, and her Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Kansas. She is a graduate of the University of Virginia’s Senior Executive Leadership Institute and is active in the International City Management Association, Local Government Hispanic Network, and Municipal Management Assistants of Northern California.