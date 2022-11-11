American Canyon honors veterans

AMERICAN CANYON — Retired U.S. Navy Commander Hermie Sunga and others made certain that those attending the Veterans Day ceremony here knew why Nov. 11 is special.

Sunga gave the keynote speech at the event held late Friday morning at American Canyon Middle School gymnasium. He has a Navy commendations medal, achievement medal, good conduct medal and expeditionary medal.

From the Revolutionary War until today, the times and technologies have changed, Sunga said. But veterans are the same.

"The same heroes with honor and pride in serving the red, white and blue," he said.

Sunga said that he, like some American Canyon residents, was recruited for the Navy from the Philippines. He was sworn in to serve without being an American citizen.

"And serve we did," he said.

Sunga served with the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion and onboard the submarine tender USS Proteus. His deployments included Rota, Spain; Guam; Okinawa, Japan; Subic Bay Military Base, Philippines; and Diego Garcia, Indian Ocean.

Roughly 1% of the nation's population serves in the military, Sunga said.

"We must cherish that 1%, the few, the proud, the veterans," he said.

He noted how the holiday began as Armistice Day to mark the end of World War I in 1918. In 1954, the name was changed to Veterans Day to honor all veterans.

American Canyon resident Thomas Ritchey came to watch the ceremony and held one of the small American flags handed out to veterans. He served 24 years in the Air Force.

He thought about what Veterans Day means to him.

"Dedication," Ritchey said. "It's just serving the American people, regardless of what country you're in. It means making our country free, so it will never be attacked."

He was stationed in Germany for support during the Vietnam War. When Vietnam War soldiers returned, they weren't recognized for what they had done, he said.

"But today, it seems as if we are...they finally recognize we fought for our country," he said.

American Canyon resident Beth Marcus came to the ceremony. Her uncle was killed on Iwo Jima during World War II. Her brother and other family members served in the military.

"We're a military family," she said.

Marcus herself served two years in the Navy.

"If I could re-enlist, I certainly would," she said. "Because today, women can do what I always wanted to do. Back then, you couldn't be on a ship or anything."

The event was presented by American Canyon Troop Support, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1123, American Canyon Lions Club and the city.

Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Profit was master of ceremonies. The American Canyon U.S. Army Recruiting Station presented the colors. American Canyon High School's Public Display of A Cappella sang the national anthem. Canyon Oaks Elementary School students led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Pastor Flint Christensen of American Canyon Community Church gave the invocation. Mayor Leon Garcia read a proclamation. Awards were given for an art contest sponsored by American Canyon Troop Support, American Canyon Arts Foundation and County Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 1186.