The American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation will host its fourth annual Fourth of July Fireworks Hike at Newell Open Space Preserve on Thursday, July 4.
The short half-mile hike promises some of the best firework viewing opportunities in the North Bay with up to 10 different displays (weather dependent) from Napa, Solano, Contra Costa and Marin counties.
The hike, led by volunteer docents, departs from the Newell Preserve Open Space parking lot at 7000 Newell Drive at 8 p.m. for an easy hike to the fireworks viewing area.
The rustic hike is enhanced by the nighttime sounds of local wildlife including owls, turkeys and other critters. The hike is suitable for all ages and ability levels, but participants should be advised that the terrain is unpaved.
Hikers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit on, bug spray, flashlights for the return hike, and to dress in layers for optimum comfort. Telescopes and binoculars are not required for viewing, but participants may opt to bring them to optimize the experience.
Hot chocolate and light refreshments will be served. The hike is open to ACCPF members free of charge. A suggested donation of $5 per person or $10 per family is encouraged for all other participants to help offset event expenses and support ACCPF’s ongoing efforts to “turn screen time into green time.”