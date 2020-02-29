American Canyon housing permits slow, but faster growth on the way

Also, developers for the first phase of the Watson Ranch have submitted a preapplication for a 94-home subdivision to be called Brookfield, He said. Watson Ranch is to ultimately have 1,253 homes.

American Canyon under state requirements is to plan for 392 new homes from 2015-2023. The city so far during this period has issued building permits for 381 homes, or 97 percent.

But the housing mandate goes beyond a single number. That 392 total is broken down into various income categories. American Canyon is short 58 very low-income housing units, 14 low-income units and 21 above-moderate income units.

“There is still some work to do for very low- and low-income,” He said.

The city last year had $558,000 paid into its affordable housing fund from big warehouse projects, He said. That compares to $10,700 in 2018 and $61,100 in 2017.

“That’s going to help us in the long run,” He said.

Median annual income in Napa County for a family of four in 2019 was $100,400, up 10 percent from 2018, He said. Very low-income is considered $50,200 or less.

The American Canyon City Council is to hear the housing report on March 17. Then the city will submit the report to the state.

