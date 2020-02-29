American Canyon housing permits slow, but faster growth on the way

American Canyon has the reputation of being a Napa County housing growth hot spot, but in 2019 issued only one housing building permit and that for an accessory dwelling unit.
But, as a housing report to the Planning Commission on Thursday made clear, that slow year should be only a lull.
“Some years we’ll get a lot,” city Associate Planner William He said. “Some years we just get one.”
For example, American Canyon in 2014 and 2016 issued no housing building permits, but in 2018 issued 162.
Housing hasn’t ground to a halt in American Canyon because of building permits issued in previous years. The city had 72 homes completed in 2019, among them 70 units of the Valley View senior homes.
In addition, 21 units for the Village at Vintage Ranch apartments were for all practical purposes finished last year, He said.
As for the near future, He said the city anticipates issuing building permits for the four-home Rio Del Mar subdivision near West Carolyn Drive and Rio Del Mar. Also, staff anticipates grading and construction for Canyon Estates, which is to be 35 custom homes east of Newell Drive.
American Canyon last year approved the Broadway District Specific Plan that allows 1,200 new housing units along Highway 29. The city has talked to a group that wants to build affordable housing near the Melvin tennis courts. Perhaps they will submit a preapplication, He said.
Also, developers for the first phase of the Watson Ranch have submitted a preapplication for a 94-home subdivision to be called Brookfield, He said. Watson Ranch is to ultimately have 1,253 homes.
American Canyon under state requirements is to plan for 392 new homes from 2015-2023. The city so far during this period has issued building permits for 381 homes, or 97 percent.
But the housing mandate goes beyond a single number. That 392 total is broken down into various income categories. American Canyon is short 58 very low-income housing units, 14 low-income units and 21 above-moderate income units.
“There is still some work to do for very low- and low-income,” He said.
The city last year had $558,000 paid into its affordable housing fund from big warehouse projects, He said. That compares to $10,700 in 2018 and $61,100 in 2017.
“That’s going to help us in the long run,” He said.
Median annual income in Napa County for a family of four in 2019 was $100,400, up 10 percent from 2018, He said. Very low-income is considered $50,200 or less.
The American Canyon City Council is to hear the housing report on March 17. Then the city will submit the report to the state.
