American Canyon landlords must pay cannabis fine

Owners of an America Canyon rental home where police found 1,916 cannabis plants will have to pay a $5,000 civil fine, even though they said they didn’t know what their tenant was doing.

Nim Cho Wu and Wendy We appealed the matter to the American Canyon Planning Commission. The commission decided last week that city rules dictate the fine must stand.

We told the commission that the tenant cited the pandemic as a reason to keep her from inspecting the inside of the house.

“Everything seems normal from the outside,” We told the commission. “They only stayed there for about six months. I didn’t know they were doing this. Otherwise, I would stop it. The problem is, the COVID-19 makes (it) difficult to do this.”

No matter. Staff told the commission that city law left only two questions to be determined — whether Nim Cho Wu and Wendy We owned the house and whether the alleged violation took place.

This framing of the situation left little wiggle room for the commission to grant the appeal, even if it had been so disposed. No one disputed the ownership or violation questions.