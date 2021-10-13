American Canyon launches quest for regional eco-center

He mentioned climate change that he said is caused by human behavior. People who see and value the wetlands might go home and examine how their own lives impact the situation, he said.

The Napa group of the Sierra Club is supporting the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation’s effort with a $10,000 grant for planning and development and commitment of an additional $50,000 for the project.

“It’s great for the entire region,” said Chris Benz of the group.

The council appointed City Councilmembers David Oro and Pierre Washington to a subcommittee to discuss leasing the corporation yard to the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation for the Eco-Center. Such issues as maintenance must be negotiated.

American Canyon previously looked at building an Eco-Center a mile from the corporation yard on its Clarke Ranch. Clarke Ranch is 24 acres near the wetlands that is targeted for such things as outdoor gathering space, a dog park, a garden, paths, and an equestrian riding area.

But Clarke Ranch is near to parking for the wetlands trail and the relocated Napa Junction school. A city report said that the ranch might not be the best place for the Eco-Center, given limited access to the property and the sensitivity of nearby neighbors to more activities.