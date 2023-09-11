American Canyon responded over the weekend to the Napa Valley Unified School District’s Friday announcement that it plans to drop a lawsuit against the city.

The suit was an outgrowth of a legal dispute between the Watson Ranch developer and the school district. The district alleged American Canyon shouldn’t have issued building permits for the Watson Ranch housing development without first collecting school impact fees.

American Canyon officials denied the city had acted improperly and pointed to prior Watson Ranch agreements. NVUSD, which runs the public schools in American Canyon and Napa, kept the lawsuit against the city in place after settling matters with the Watson Ranch developer in June.

A district statement on Friday said the NVUSD board of education approved ending the lawsuit against American Canyon. City Manager Jason Holley responded to the Napa Valley Register's request for comment after consulting with the city's legal counsel.

“We reviewed the district’s website and noticed a new message related to this topic,” Holley said by email on Saturday. “To date, American Canyon has not received anything official from the district, but late yesterday our respective attorneys exchanged messages on the matter.

“The district’s litigation against American Canyon was unfounded from the beginning and became legally moot several months ago. American Canyon has always followed the law and will continue to do so irrespective of the litigation.

“American Canyon recently filed a response with the court. ... It appears the district now agrees with American Canyon and is poised to drop its lawsuit instead. Assuming district counsel completes the necessary paperwork in a timely manner, then this matter may finally be behind us.”

NVUSD, in its Friday statement, said recent actions by the city addressed the district’s concerns. For example, it cited a recent City Council approval of a Watson Ranch subdivision that specifically mentions school impact fees.

