American Canyon looking at future growth

American Canyon leaders are beginning to think about a topic that has caused tensions in the past — where the six-square-mile city might grow in coming decades.

The city has a voter-approved growth limit line around it that expires in 2030. That stems from a deal struck with Napa County in 2008 to end city growth controversies.

Both parties realize the need to preserve agricultural lands and open space and prevent urban sprawl, that 2008 agreement said. The growth boundary that can be changed only by city voters was to be the guarantee against those outcomes.

The city has since annexed areas within the growth boundary, such as Napa Logistics Park and Watson Ranch, as envisioned by the 2008 agreement. Much of the remaining land within the boundary that can still be annexed is east of Watson Ranch.

“A lot of what was hoped would be accomplished by 2030 was accomplished by 2022,” Community Development Director Brent Cooper said.

On April 19, the City Council talked about the growth limit line and whether to seek modifications from voters. The council decided to move faster exploring the possibilities than city staff had initially suggested.

“Look far into future. Start now,” Mayor Leon Garcia said.

That’s because the city is updating its general plan. The City Council is leaning to going beyond the steps required by the state and creating a full-fledged vision for the future.

City Councilmember Mark Joseph addressed expanding the growth boundary. He said the city needs to identify what’s in its best interests for long-term economic opportunities and simply say, "This is the boundary.”

“Yeah, the county probably won’t like it, but it’s better to lay down the line and say, ‘This is where we think we need to go,’ and negotiate from that position, rather than ask the county what they can live with, because they’re going to say, ‘Nothing,’ ” he said.

Joseph talked about going to voters sooner rather than later. He mentioned two unincorporated areas near city boundaries where he’d like to start.

The owners of 151 acres on Green Island Road near wetlands say they can no longer grow grapes there because of salt water intrusion. The land is also near American Canyon’s industrial area and if annexed could be developed with industrial uses.

“The county may not buy off on it, but from our point of view, it’s a no-brainer,” Joseph said.

Another area is the Hess-Laird properties, which are 280 acres of vineyards and brush along Highway 29 in between the city of Napa and American Canyon, near South Kelly Road. The owners last year approached the county about developing the land for industrial uses.

Perhaps industrial warehouses shouldn’t be built there, Joseph said. Maybe a mixed-use project or “field of dreams” sports complex would be better, options that may not be available under county zoning.

“Here’s a big chunk of land you could do some exciting stuff with,” he said.

American Canyon has another interest in this area. The city wants to extend Newell Drive to South Kelly Road, creating a parallel Highway 29 route.

City Councilmember David Oro had a number of questions about the growth limit line and what would be involved to annex land that is outside of it.

“I’m poking a lot because this is a very serious issue for the county and the city in terms of where we want to head,” he said.

One step would be having American Canyon voters expand the growth boundary. Another would be trying to avoid a growth dispute with Napa County, city officials said.

“There’s a practical reality that if you don’t have a consensus with the (county) Board of Supervisors, you’re going to have a hard time annexing land,” Cooper said.

Still another factor is whether property owners want their land annexed to the city. The council suggested having talks with property owners who might be interested and forums with city residents who would ultimately vote on the matter. The focus would be on undeveloped properties.

No county officials spoke at the meeting. On Wednesday, the Napa Valley Register asked county Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory for his thoughts on the matter.

Gregory said he is open to discussions. American Canyon needs to grow to accommodate future housing.

But he noted Napa County Airport is near to American Canyon. The county has strived to keep housing from being built under flight paths, given noise complaints from residents could lead to changes in airport operations.

“As they look to grow wherever, we need to continue to protect the airport," Gregory said.

The City Council discussion was free-flowing, almost like a brainstorming session. City Manager Jason Holley said city staff could return to the council in June to talk about possible next steps.

