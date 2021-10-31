American Canyon looks at gas stations and hotels on Highway 29

American Canyon’s main drag of Highway 29 could get another hotel, though adding gas stations beyond an upcoming Circle K looks doubtful.

This week, the city Planning Commission had two discussions that could affect the Highway 29 ambiance. It recommended the City Council allow a Hampton Inn and favored a ban on new gas stations, pending a few details to be worked out.

American Canyon’s highway stretch is the first look at Napa County for many visitors. It is a mixture of new shopping centers, old buildings and vacant lots.

A three-story, 112-room Hampton Inn with such features as a fitness center and meeting room would be just south of Donaldson Way. It would replace, among other things, a house with a windmill in front of it on a 2.5-acre lot that is largely vacant.

“We are very excited to bring this project to the city of American Canyon and we think it will be a good fit and energize the surrounding businesses,” said Al Shaghaghi on behalf of the developers.

City officials spent months mulling over when the city might reach the saturation mark for hotels. The city has Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express & Suites and Doubletree. A Home2 Suites is planned. The huge Watson Ranch development is to have a hotel. There are several potential hotel sites.

That’s a major reason why the City Council last December expressed some hesitation to rezone land for a Hampton Inn.

The Hampton Inn developer a few months ago submitted a marketing study by Economic and Planning Systems, Inc. It looked what would be the Hampton Inn’s competition — upper midscale and upscale hotels — in southern Napa County.

“Between 2023 and 2025, growth in hotel demand is likely to support an additional 275 additional rooms, which might be satisfied by the proposed Hampton Inn or other hotel proposals,” the study said.

The Planning Commission wanted to make sure any hotel built on the site remains at a certain level of quality. It recommended at least a three-star Forbes rating be required. Forbes awards up to five stars.

“I think the bottom line is I like the project. I think the project makes sense. I think it fits,” Commissioner Eric Altman said.

Next, the City Council will make a final decision on the Hampton Inn.

Planning commissioners also tackled the gas station issue.

American Canyon has spent several months looking at a possible ban on new gas stations. The city has three along its 3.5-mile stretch of Highway 29 and a Circle K is to be built.

Other gas stations have been mentioned. Developers withdrew an application for a Rotten Robbie fuel station. An application from 7-Eleven to add fuel pumps is on hold pending the ban outcome.

Enough is enough, the Planning Commission seemed to agree, though it took no vote. The rationale wasn’t so much trying to avoid a “gasoline alley” look as combatting climate change.

“We really hope that American Canyon can serve as an example to other jurisdictions throughout the valley on how to move forward together toward a fossil-free future,” Lori Stelling of Napa Climate NOW! told commissioners.

The largest source of greenhouse gas emissions is transportation, city Community Development Director Brent Cooper said. The single largest source is passenger vehicles.

“So there is a tie in here to service stations that sell fossil fuels,” Cooper said.

But the Planning Commission couldn’t arrive at a recommendation to the City Council in one night. Delaying action was making certain all of the legal details are correct on how to deal with gas stations that stop operating.

Existing gas stations would be non-conforming uses. Commissioners agreed if one stops operating for six months, the gas station use shouldn’t be reestablished.

“That’s one of the issues with the nonconforming use,” Cooper said. “Over time, you want to phase them out.”

But putting the details into legal language will take more time. That includes looking at exceptions for such things as natural disasters and perhaps estate probate issues.

Existing gas stations under the proposed ban could not expand in such a way that they dispense more gasoline or other fossil fuels.

Long-time local climate change activist Jim Wilson liked what he saw with the proposed new gas station ban.

“It was very exciting for me as a resident of Napa to see you personify this idea of decisive, near-term action,” Wilson told planning commissioners.

No member of the public during Thursday's meeting objected to the proposed new gas station ban.

