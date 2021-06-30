American Canyon looks at Highway 29 fuels of future, alternatives to gasoline

“Cleaner energy is the key to the sustainable future we hope to have,” Napa High School junior Alisa Karesh said.

Resident Jessica Rennie has another reason for favoring a new gas station ban.

“Our city does not need or want another gas station with another convenience store. We need a decent grocery store, like Trader Joe’s or Sprouts. This would create more job opportunities for our town as well,” she wrote to the city.

Samuel Bayless of the California Fuels & Convenience Alliance earlier this year gave the gas station industry viewpoint. He said California has a 60,000 gap in electric vehicle chargers.

“Gas stations are an integral part of this,” he said. “We are in the best locations in areas. We are the best at providing these services to these consumers.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for all new vehicles sold in California by 2035 to be zero-emission vehicles. Even so, Bayless doesn't see the need for new gas stations disappearing anytime soon.

“We're going to have liquid fuels long into the future, whether it’s 2050, 2060,” he said. “These vehicles are still going to be on the road. These consumers are still going to be on the road, they’re still going to need lower prices.”