american canyon police patch
The American Canyon Police Department is under the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

 Courtney Teague, Register

The American Canyon Police Department says it arrested a local man after he texted a minor to solicit sex acts.

Police first received a report that Rolando Ernesto Henriquez, 37, was texting the girl around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to a statement from American Canyon Police. She had previously known Henriquez, police say.

American Canyon Police and Sheriff's Department detectives began an investigation and started watching Henriquez. They followed him to the 200 block of Tapestry Lane and arrested him on the street around 2 p.m., according to American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz and jail records.

He was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex offense and a misdemeanor for solicitation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.