American Canyon man arrested in connection with garage fire

VALLEJO — A 29-year-old American Canyon resident has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other allegations in relation to a garage fire in Vallejo.

The fire, reported at 5:15 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Spencer Street, was contained to a detached garage by firefighters, who prevented its spread to the residence. A woman and her 72-year-old mother had been asleep inside the home and were able to exit safely.

"It became obvious to fire investigators that the garage had been purposely set on fire and an attempt may have been made to also set the residence on fire," the Vallejo Police Department said in a news release.

Neil Coates of American Canyon, who had once dated the younger woman at the home, was identified as a suspect.

"As first responders were continuing the investigation at the residence, Coates returned and attempted to force his way into the home," Vallejo police said. "During this process, Coates physically assaulted the female victim."

Coates resisted attempts by officers to restrain him before he was finally taken into custody, police said. He was booked on suspicion of setting a garage structure on fire, attempted murder, domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Joel Caitham at 707-648-4280.

