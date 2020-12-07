 Skip to main content
American Canyon man convicted of domestic violence injuries

A 41-year-old American Canyon man is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 18 after being convicted in Napa Superior Court of kidnapping, criminal threats and four counts of spousal injury.

Anthony Frazier was convicted following a seven-day jury trial before Judge Mark Boessenecker in November.

The conviction stemmed from incidents in 2018 that were not initially reported to law enforcement, the Napa County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Frazier's spouse reported being strangled on one occasion to the point of unconsciousness, the DA's Office said in a news release. She documented her injuries with photographs and retained text messages and emails in which Frazier admitted putting his hands on her, according to the release.

At the time of these crimes, Frazier was being supervised on parole after serving a nine-year prison sentence for forcible rape and assault with a deadly weapon, the DA's Office said.

The investigation was handled by the American Canyon Police Department and the Napa Police Department, led by Domestic Violence Detective Bill Hernandez.

Deputy District Attorney Kecia Lind, who prosecuted the case, said, "It took an immense amount of courage and strength for her to come forward after several months had passed to tell her truth and make sure this man doesn’t have the opportunity to continue to victimize women in his life.”

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, please call 911 or call NEWS for assistance in domestic violence or sexual abuse services at (707) 255-NEWS (6397).

