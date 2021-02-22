American Canyon man heralded as a hero for saving a child

AMERICAN CANYON — A panicked young child desperate for her mother ran toward roaring traffic on Highway 29 last month. At the last second, she was snatched back to safety by Steven Jarvi.

“When I saw the (gas station) video, it scared the heck out of me,” Jarvi said in a phone interview on Friday. “I had to go talk to my wife. I’ve never been so emotional with an incident. I even cried a little.”

Jarvi, a 58-year-old father and grandfather who has worked for the City’s Public Works Department for 15 years, said he was driving a city maintenance vehicle when he noticed a young child, perhaps 4 or 5 years old, get out of her car seat and exit the car while her mother was either pumping gas or paying at the American Canyon ARCO.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The child hid behind a pump as her mother, apparently unaware that one of her two children was no longer in their car seat, drove off.

“She walked around the pump a little bit, and it was her, alone, in the station, and then she took off, I speculate, in the direction she saw her mother drive off,” Jarvi said.

Jarvi pulled his truck into the station and sprinted toward the child.