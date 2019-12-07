American Canyon’s Jason Kishineff is making his second run at unseating longtime incumbent Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena.
Although he’s made no secret of his intent to run since his unsuccessful first attempt in 2018, Kishineff made it official this week, filing formal candidate papers on Wednesday, just days before the deadline.
“I think that our political system is owned by big money interests,” Kishineff told the Register on Friday, explaining his key campaign issue. “It is important to pass a constitutional amendment to publicly fund elections and get big money out of our politics forever.”
Like Thompson, Kishineff is a Democrat, but he is unabashedly on the progressive wing. He said he will push for measures to combat climate change, police violence, and environmental destruction, and to promote peace, economic equality and justice.
But, he said, breaking the stranglehold of wealthy donors and corporate interests must come first in order to make progress on those issues.
“I see campaign money in our political system as the lynchpin” of making change, he said.
Kishineff, 50, has spent most of his life in Napa County and has lived in American Canyon for 10 years. The former pharmacy technician had never run for political office, but became inspired by the 2016 presidential campaign.
You have free articles remaining.
“I watched the entire establishment rise up to stop the Bernie Sanders candidacy in 2016 ... Bernie Sanders was calling on people to run, so I ran” in 2018, he said.
Thompson is running for his 12th term in Congress, representing the 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties. He won in the 2018 primary with more than 79 percent of the vote in a four-way race. Kishineff finished fourth with about 3.6 percent of the vote in that race.
Thompson went on to beat independent Anthony Mills in the general election 79-21 percent.
Thompson can also count on a robust fundraising operation and high name recognition, while Kishineff has promised to swear off all corporate money, which he admits is a “disadvantage,” but is consistent with his key campaign issue.
Kishineff’s “belief is that if enough people rise up together, no amount of money can stop them,” his campaign said in a press release announcing his official filing, “and Jason is asking you to rise up with him.”
Kishineff remains optimistic, despite what may seem like long odds in his second run. He says he is eager to campaign and meet voters.
“I get energy from that,” he said. “It’s very rewarding knowing that I reach people.”