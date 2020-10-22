American Canyon mayor's PPE distributions cause election flap

American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia has handed out personal protective equipment in mobile home parks, prompting some to ask where the line blurs between community service and campaigning.
Garcia said he’s helping his wife distribute masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for local nonprofits. The goal is to get the PPE to vulnerable populations.
“I do not campaign as mayor when I am assisting my wife,” Garcia said. “I do not wear anything that attaches me to a campaign.”
But some residents are asking whether the move gives him an unfair boost in his race against City Councilmember Mark Joseph for mayor. He has handed out items in mobile home parks that are off-limits to campaigning.
“It’s a matter of appearance,” said Robin Egenberger, a resident of Fairgrounds Mobile Estates. “Then you feel beholden to vote for this person who gave a voter’s registration card and a bag full of needed items.”
Resident Sindy Biederman brought the issue up verbally at Tuesday’s American Canyon City Council meeting and in a letter to the city.
“He has been a mayor for 14 years, his face is known, so even if he is not asking for votes in an area that prohibits campaigning, it is common knowledge the mayor is up for election and by giving much-needed items ‘from the mayor,’ the perception is implied,” Biederman wrote.
Garcia, when questioned by the Napa Valley Register, said he leaves the bags of PPE on porches and doesn’t knock on doors. Sometimes friends help him and his wife. He tells residents who see him that the bag is from the nonprofit ParentCAN.
City Attorney William Ross addressed the issue in an Oct. 20 letter to candidates. He wrote that he was contacted by more than one candidate in the various city election races describing a potential violation of campaign regulations involving the distribution of personal protective equipment.
State law prohibits a city officer from using city funds for campaign activities. Ross as of Oct. 20 had found no city involvement. No information indicates any of the PPE had been received by the city.
As a result, he is not in a position to comment on the conduct described, Ross wrote.
He mentioned bar codes associated with at least two boxes of PPE addressed to at least one local nonprofit. The bar codes reference the state Department of General Services as the source.
He has referred the matter to the state Department of General Services counsel and director of legal services and will continue to seek a responsible state official to address the concerns, he wrote.
Egenberger said Garcia initially failed to give her and her neighbor a bag of PPE. Each had a yard sign supporting Joseph for mayor. She wondered if there was a connection.
Garcia said he ran out of personal protective equipment and the Joseph signs had nothing to do with the matter.
The Napa Valley Register in early October showed Garcia a letter from Egenberger describing what had happened. Garcia said he intended to finish distributing the personal protective gear when more supplies were available. He later did so and Egenberger received a bag.
Maybe it was a coincidence about the Joseph signs, as Garcia claimed, Egenberger said. She does live on the last block. But she felt bypassed.
“Was he doing something nefarious? I don’t know, but I feel bad,” she said.
Joseph said the real issue is getting needed PPE out to the community expeditiously. A better way than Garcia’s method might be having service clubs and the Community Emergency Response Team help out.
There are things that are clearly illegal in election campaigning and there are gray areas, Joseph said.
“When you’re in campaign season, you’re supposed to be sensitive to the idea it might be interpreted wrong,” he said.
Garcia didn’t see any unnecessary delays in distributing the donated PPE to the public. There must be a plan to account for the materials, he said.
“Call everybody up and have them come and get it and it’s going to be chaotic,” Garcia said.
Garcia said his wife began in March setting up a table at the Kiwanis Emergency Pantry to receive PPE donations. ParentCAN contacted her and asked her to help distribute equipment to vulnerable populations, he said.
He would be helping his wife out with her distribution efforts regardless of an election, Garcia said.
Garcia is competing for mayor against Joseph on the Nov. 3 ballot. Also on the ballot are the two city council seats. Competing are incumbent Mariam Aboudamous, Eric Altman, Jason Kishineff, Joey Palma and Pierre Washington.
