American Canyon mayor's PPE distributions cause election flap

Garcia said he ran out of personal protective equipment and the Joseph signs had nothing to do with the matter.

The Napa Valley Register in early October showed Garcia a letter from Egenberger describing what had happened. Garcia said he intended to finish distributing the personal protective gear when more supplies were available. He later did so and Egenberger received a bag.

Maybe it was a coincidence about the Joseph signs, as Garcia claimed, Egenberger said. She does live on the last block. But she felt bypassed.

“Was he doing something nefarious? I don’t know, but I feel bad,” she said.

Joseph said the real issue is getting needed PPE out to the community expeditiously. A better way than Garcia’s method might be having service clubs and the Community Emergency Response Team help out.

There are things that are clearly illegal in election campaigning and there are gray areas, Joseph said.

“When you’re in campaign season, you’re supposed to be sensitive to the idea it might be interpreted wrong,” he said.

Garcia didn’t see any unnecessary delays in distributing the donated PPE to the public. There must be a plan to account for the materials, he said.