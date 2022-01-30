American Canyon meeting state housing mandates

American Canyon issued 192 building permits for housing units last year to move on the brink of meeting its state housing mandate for 2015-2023.
“2021 was a big year for housing,” Associate Planner William He told the Planning Commission on Thursday.
California is requiring the city to make room for 392 housing units during the eight-year cycle. The city has done so for 577 units – but that’s still not quite good enough.
There’s more than a grand total involved. The state mandate includes sub-categories of very low-income, low-income, moderate-income and above-moderate income.
The city has met all of its low-income targets and then some. But it’s 21 units shy in the above-moderate income category. City officials said the upcoming Watson Ranch subdivision should provide them.
“We are one of a handful of jurisdictions among the 400-plus in the state that is meeting and exceeding its regional housing needs assessment allocation,” Community Development Director Brent Cooper said.
Planning Commission Chairperson Tyrone Navarro asked if the city would see benefits for exceeding the mandate.
The state will allocate additional transportation funds to the top 15 communities for achieving affordable housing, Cooper said. American Canyon is in the running.
American Canyon has more housing in the pipeline. Watson Ranch homes are on the way. City officials said building permits could be issued this year for the 291-unit Oat Hill apartments and 66-unit Napa Cove apartments.
New projects are emerging. Developers this year could file an application for the 452-unit Residences at Napa Junction, which He said would be one of the largest projects in the city. Another idea is for Sun Square, which would be 20 one-bedroom units on an office and training center north of the Walmart shopping center.
“It looks like the next few years, it’s going to be a pretty good year when it comes to housing in the city,” Commissioner Andrew Goff said.
Meanwhile, with the present Regional Housing Needs Allocation cycle almost over, the city will soon have to deal with the 2023-31 cycle. American Canyon has been assigned a total of 446 homes, a higher number than this go-round as California tries to overcome a housing shortage.
California in 2019 sued Huntington Beach for failing to comply with its Regional Housing Needs Allocation number. Cooper didn’t say what might happen if American Canyon doesn’t meet the 2023-31 target, but he clearly didn’t relish finding out.
“The state is scrutinizing housing elements like they’ve never done before,” he said.
