American Canyon mobile home residents relieved that evictions rescinded

An inspection in May turned up some 50 violations, prompting follow-up inspections in August, October, November and December, when the eviction notices went out, Lunch said.

The January inspection found all but five issues resolved, and the Feb. 28 follow-up cleared everything, he said.

Of the two mobile homes whose owners were unable to afford the needed repairs, one managed to get the funds from relatives and the other was taken care of by the city’s mayor, Leon Garcia, and his wife, Eva, Lunch said.

The broken water heater at the heart of that issue was supposed to have been taken care of by a local home improvement store because the resident’s late husband was a veteran, but somehow that fell through, he said.

“So, Eva, who’s a Realtor, asked if anyone needed help, and I told them about this woman, and they took care of it,” Lunch said. “It was a big relief. I don’t know what that owner would have done.”

Eva Garcia said it just seemed like the right thing to do.