American Canyon mobile home residents relieved that evictions rescinded

AMERICAN CANYON -- Everyone at American Canyon‘s Las Casitas Mobile Home Park is breathing easier now that the threat of eviction -- announced at Christmas -- has been removed, park manager Bob Lunch and several residents said last week.
Eviction notices were distributed to nearly two dozen residents at Christmastime, along with a threat to pull the owner’s operating license for a number of unresolved violations.
A final inspection a week ago by the state office of Housing and Community Development (HCD), cleared all but a couple of the issues, one of which revolves around the mobile home of a resident who died. It’s being worked on. Costs held up the resolution of the other two most serious infractions, Lunch said.
Mobile home residents’ advocate Terri Pohrman said she’s relieved that no one was evicted, but is reserving judgement on the state of the park until the roads within it are fixed, a problem that Lunch acknowledged remains unresolved.
“It was troubling when we first heard about this, just days before Christmas,” Paul Payne, a spokesman for Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, said. “But I think the problem is solved.”
Dodd said he’s pleased these mostly low-income seniors no longer have this fear hanging over their heads.
“I’m happy this was resolved in a way that will prevent these residents from losing their homes,” Dodd said. “No one should be threatened with eviction without adequate time to address code violations, especially during the holidays. Thanks to the governor’s office, the city and Assemblymember Aguiar-Curry’s office for helping to protect this important source of affordable housing.”
State inspectors were Feb. 28 and reexamined the issues that caused the threats of eviction over what many said were relatively minor infractions, and found nearly all of them to have been rectified. They included problems with fences, handrails and animal feces on the premises.
Last Monday, the state inspectors “cleared” all but one of the violations, Payne said. Officials also removed the threatened suspension of the park owner’s permit to operate, he said.
“Most of them were easily cleared,” he said. “No one is in fear of eviction.”
It was the specter of the license suspension that was the most concerning to Lunch, who said he’s been managing the park for about a year and a half.
“That would have affected everybody,” he said. “Everybody would have had to leave.”
An inspection in May turned up some 50 violations, prompting follow-up inspections in August, October, November and December, when the eviction notices went out, Lunch said.
The January inspection found all but five issues resolved, and the Feb. 28 follow-up cleared everything, he said.
Of the two mobile homes whose owners were unable to afford the needed repairs, one managed to get the funds from relatives and the other was taken care of by the city’s mayor, Leon Garcia, and his wife, Eva, Lunch said.
The broken water heater at the heart of that issue was supposed to have been taken care of by a local home improvement store because the resident’s late husband was a veteran, but somehow that fell through, he said.
“So, Eva, who’s a Realtor, asked if anyone needed help, and I told them about this woman, and they took care of it,” Lunch said. “It was a big relief. I don’t know what that owner would have done.”
Eva Garcia said it just seemed like the right thing to do.
“It was suggested that she apply for a free water heater from Home Depot, but they don’t act that fast, and this is an 85-year-old Japanese-speaking widow,” Garcia said. “I have contractor friends who agreed to install the water heater for free, so, I told my husband, ‘Leon, we need to help this lady, before she is evicted.’ I felt so bad for her, so he agreed.”
Theresa Armstrong, who had also been given an eviction notice and was among the residents who participated in a protest outside the park around the holidays, said her stress level has receded to a manageable one, since learning that her eviction notice was rescinded.
“It was good news,” she said. “Definitely a big relief. My husband passed away in January of 2019, and I was under a lot of pressure. I can eat and sleep again. I can find time to relax and take a measure of rest."
Dan and Elaine Kley said the eviction notice came two weeks after they moved into their newly purchased mobile home, and threw them for a loop. Having the issues resolved is a huge weight off their shoulders, they said.
“We were freaking out,” Elaine Kley said. “This is a big relief. It was real scary at first. Now we can concentrate on other stuff.”
“Like the yard,” Dan Kley said. “It was a jungle.”