AMERICAN CANYON – The American Canyon Fire Protection District, in conjunction with the United States Marine Corps Reserve, is again sponsoring the “Toys For Tots” drive in American Canyon for 2019.
Toys will be accepted from the first week of December through Dec. 30. Anyone wishing to donate new, unwrapped toys for children up to the age of 16 can bring them to the sites listed below:
-- City of American Canyon City Hall, 4381 Highway 29; American Canyon Public Safety Building, 911 Donaldson Way East; Fast Signs, 100 West American Canyon Road; American Canyon High School, 3000 Newell Drive; Donaldson Way School, 430 Donaldson Way; American Canyon Middle School, 300 Benton Way; Napa Junction Elementary School, 300 Napa Junction; Canyon Oaks Elementary School, 475 Silver Oak; American Canyon Family Resource Center,3421 Highway 29; Walgreens, 210 American Canyon Road, and Wal-Mart, 7011 Main St.
Firefighters are only accepting toys. Anyone wishing to donate new clothing can contact American Canyon Family Resource Center at 3419 Broadway, Suite H3A or call 707-363-0058. Anyone wishing to provide a financial contribution in lieu of toys, please drop it at the American Canyon Fire Protection District, 911 Donaldson Way East. All personal or corporate donation checks can be made out to “U.S.M.C. Reserve Toys for Tots Program.”