American Canyon moves closer to hosting cannabis cultivation, manufacturing

American Canyon wants to be clear that up to six cannabis businesses can come to its Green Island industrial area for indoor cultivation, manufacturing and delivery, but not retail sales.

That hadn’t been so clear before. The city's 2018 law allows for up to six commercial cannabis permits. But a single business might need several state permits, such as one for indoor cultivation, another for manufacturing, another for delivery.

Given that, two businesses needing three state permits apiece could take up all of American Canyon's commercial cannabis slots.

"It can be really confusing," Community Development Director Brent Cooper said.

That confusion is not what the City Council intended. When it said six permits, it meant six businesses.

On June 16, the City Council began the rule changes to clarify the situation. It will continue taking the necessary votes in July.

“We seem to be in the process of building a better airplane while we’re flying,” Mayor Leon Garcia said.

