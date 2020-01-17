American Canyon City Manager Jason Holley announced the appointment of Rick Kaufman as the Public Works Director/City Engineer, effective Jan. 21.
Kaufman brings three decades of executive management experience in both the public and private sectors, including serving as a senior transportation engineer with Caltrans. He replaces Steve Hartwig who was appointed to the position in May 2018 and left last summer for a job in Sacramento County.
Kaufman was selected after a nationwide recruitment led by Peckham and McKinney which yielded more than two dozen well-qualified applicants, the city said in a news release.
The Public Works Department has an operating budget of $14.1 million and a staff of 48 full-time employees. The City has a Fiscal Year 2019/20 Capital Budget of $31.1 million and anticipates an investment of more than $100 million in private capital will occur over the next decade in conjunction with new development.
Kaufman has a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He has extensive project and construction management experience, including two fire stations in the City of Fairfield, the Woodland Community/Senior Center and Sports Park, the seismic retrofit of the Carquinez Bridge, and the installation of a complete Traffic Operations System over 24 locations on Highways 680 and 24, and dozens of signalization projects on both local roads and the state highway system.