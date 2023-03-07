American Canyon legal wars continue over millions of dollars in anticipated school fees tied to the Watson Ranch housing development, with the latest twist being the Napa Valley Unified School District's plan to sue the city.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The Watson Ranch developer last fall sued the school district. The lawsuit said payment of fees required under a 2016 school facilities funding agreement between the parties hinges on the district building schools to serve Watson Ranch residents.

Meanwhile, the district claims falling enrollment means a Watson Ranch elementary school and a second American Canyon middle school called for by that agreement aren't needed. But the developer still owes school fees.

American Canyon is caught in the middle. The school district wants the city to withhold building permits for Watson Ranch until the developer pays school fees. Yet Watson Ranch homes and apartments are sprouting.

On Feb. 23 in closed session, the district's board of education voted unanimously to sue the American Canyon. It also intends to file a cross-complaint against the Watson Ranch developer and an affordable housing developer in Watson Ranch.

As of Monday morning, the school district had yet to file the legal papers in Napa County Superior Court. But both the city and school district are already making their cases in the court of public opinion.

American Canyon's Watson Ranch has some sights to behold The Napa Valley's largest development in decades includes Lemos Pointe, which will include 231 modular units and 186 apartments.

“American Canyon loves and appreciates the students, parents, teachers and faculty in our American Canyon schools and we know the district’s actions do not reflect our community’s values,” the city said in a long message posted on its website.

The Napa school district's superintendent, Rosanna Mucetti, responded with a message to American Canyon school families and staff.

“First and foremost, the City of American Canyon is clearly violating the law and prioritizing the needs of developers over the needs of children in the community,” Mucetti wrote in part.

In other words, not only are legal battles brewing, but also a battle for the hearts and minds of American Canyon residents.

At its center is Watson Ranch, which is to become Napa County's largest new community in decades. This project in American Canyon is to someday include more than 1,000 homes, a hotel, parks and a town center.

The thought in 2016 was a community this big would need a school. The Watson Ranch developer and school district reached an agreement that goes beyond the usual school fees.

Watson Ranch would provide 10 acres ready for development for the district to buy for an elementary school. It would pay about $20 million in school fees to help build the school and also a second American Canyon middle school.

“They’re going to build great homes, they’re going to provide a place where we can have a fantastic school and they provided their fair share of funding,” the district's then-superintendent Patrick Sweeney said.

By 2021, things had changed. The school district was experiencing falling enrollment that it didn’t expect Watson Ranch growth to overcome. It jettisoned plans for the elementary school and middle school mentioned in that 2016 agreement.

Napa County's population continues to shrink Napa County saw its population fall 1% in 2021, according to the state.

American Canyon I LLC, the Watson Ranch developer, took the position that fees paid under the 2016 agreement are to be used exclusively for those schools.

In August 2022, the district sent American Canyon a letter asking the city not to issue Watson Ranch building permits unless the developer showed proof of payment for school fees. The city declined.

School districts rely on developer fees to build and improve facilities to accommodate new students generated by development, the district told the Napa Valley Register in October.

"At a bare minimum, the developer is legally required to pay its statutory developers fees," the district statement said. "Under the Education Code, developers must pay their statutory developer fees prior to issuance of building permits for square footage on which the fees are imposed."

City Attorney William Ross responded to the school district last year. He said the city usually refrains from issuing building permits until developers show they have paid school fees. But in this case, the district furnished the city with the 2016 agreement as evidence of compliance.

The 2016 agreement between the school district and developer, and a separate development agreement between the developer and city, give the developer certain vested rights, Ross wrote to the district.

“Stated differently, under the current scenario, the city is both statutorily and contractually obligated to proceed with its obligation to process the project, including the project entitlements and permits,” Ross wrote to the district.

The courts may have to sort everything out. Meanwhile, both the city and school district are staking out their ground.

“Although American Canyon is not a party to the school agreement and has done everything it can do to resolve the dispute, we are deeply saddened to now begin preparing to defend ourselves against the district,” the city’s website message says.

Mucetti and the district see things differently.

“The district simply wants the city to follow the legal process and ensure that developers pay their fair share before they are issued permits,” she wrote to American Canyon school families and staff.

One question is how all of this will affect relationships between the school district and the city.

The two parties still must work together. For example, City Manager Jason Holley said the district asked American Canyon to consider rezoning some district properties so the district can generate money.

"At least on the city side, we're going to do our best to maintain a level of professionalism and accord during this unfortunate process," Holley said on Monday, adding the city will be truthful and transparent.

He added the developer of the Lemos Pointe apartments in Watson Ranch, which the district has also said it would sue, has tried to pay school fees. It resorted to sending a $723,000 check made out to the school district to the city, which was received on Monday. The city will mail the check to the district.

"And we hope to put all of this behind us soon enough, because we have important matters in front of us," Holley said.

School district officials couldn't be reached for comment on Monday and Tuesday.

PHOTOS: 2023 Napa Valley Marathon A wet, scenic Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon 4 Napa Valley Marathon 2 Napa Valley Marathon 3 Napa Valley Marathon 5 Napa Valley Marathon 8 Napa Valley Marathon 7 Napa Valley Marathon 6 Napa Valley Marathon 9 Napa Valley Marathon 10 Napa Valley Marathon 11 Napa Valley Marathon 12 Napa Valley Marathon 13 Napa Valley Marathon 14 Napa Valley Marathon 15 Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon