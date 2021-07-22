American Canyon: Oat Hill housing, county airport can co-exist

American Canyon is challenging the Airport Land Use Commission’s ruling that part of a proposed Oat Hill condominium development is incompatible with Napa County Airport.

The City Council on Tuesday declared its intention to override the county commission’s determination, possibly on Sept. 7. It wants all 291 proposed units on Oat Hill to remain on the table, rather than cutting 51 units.

American Canyon staff and the developer said the airport protection plan is “outdated.” They contended the 51 units in a "no-housing" zone wouldn’t cause problems for the airport, be it flight noise complaints from residents or putting the public at risk.

Meanwhile, Napa County is urging the city to redesign the proposed project to be consistent with the airport protection plan. County staff is willing to help.

“Land use compatibility is vital to ensuring the continuing operations of the airport and preventing unnecessary harm to the public,” Napa County Counsel Jeffrey Brax wrote to the city on July 19.

Napa County Airport is located along south Napa County wetlands and the Napa River bordering an industrial area. The “Skyport to the Wine Country” serves air taxis, corporate jets and private planes, but has no commercial airline service.