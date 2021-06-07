American Canyon Park Foundation helps ease back-to-normalcy for families

All the books are geared to kindergarten through elementary school-aged children, and the activity is designed for use by families.

“We choose from a series of books offered by a firm we contracted with that ensures all copyright rules are followed,” Sellick said. “We picked this book because it's upbeat tone celebrates the unique individuality of each character, and encourages kids and families to dance and move along with the pages."

Kristen Guiterrez and her daughters Aubrie, 6 and Avery, 2 ½, have already tried out the new StoryWalk and declared it a winner.

"We were so excited to see StoryWalk in the park since my girls love being outside,” Guiterrez said. “They are excited to see what the next book will be and hope that it will get more families outside."

The books will be changed out every three months, Sellick said. The next one is "Mouse House Tales" by Susan Pearson.

“We liked the outdoor theme, since StoryWalk is in a park, and it’s a common thread in what we chose – exposing kids to wildlife, plants and other outdoor themes,” she said.

