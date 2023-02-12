A Vallejo resident on probation for sale of illegal drugs was arrested in American Canyon and was found in possession of three stolen firearms from city of Napa cases.

The man, 23-year-old Sebastian Prado, was seen walking along Highway 29 near Kimberly Drive early Saturday morning and was stopped by ACPD officers who found him in possession of suspected cocaine, according to an American Canyon Police Department press release.

ACPD officers — with assistance from Napa Sheriff’s deputies — proceeded to search his home on Mini Drive in Vallejo and his vehicle, where they located and recovered the stolen firearms along with illegal ammunition and evidence of illegal drugs for sale.

According to the press release, Prado was arrested on seven felony charges and one misdemeanor and was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections where he is being held on $50,000 bail. His charges include possession of concealed stolen firearms, felon in possession of firearms, sales of a controlled substance receiving stolen property and violation of probation terms.