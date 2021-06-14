American Canyon planning street fairs to restart community life

AMERICAN CANYON — The American Canyon Chamber of Commerce is taking advantage of the easing of pandemic-related restrictions with an event called Meet Me in the Street American Canyon, intended to jump-start local businesses and rekindle community spirit.

“There will be a food truck rally, tables for businesses and nonprofits, live music, kids’ activities, wine and beer, a car show, and a cornhole tournament,” said Zizak-Morais, the chamber's president and CEO.

"It’s on Wednesdays because that’s a slow time for the food trucks and others. It’s intended to give our community somewhere to gather, hang out and relax midweek,” Zizak-Morais said.

The events will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month, from July 7 through Sept. 1, on West American Canyon Road between James Road and Elliot Drive. In what Zizak-Morais believes is a first for the city, the road will be blocked to traffic during the shindigs.

West American Canyon Road will be closed behind Safeway between Danrose and Elliot. There will be on-street parking and a nearby lot, and people are encouraged to walk, she said.

The name Meet Me in the Street American Canyon was the result of some brainstorming.