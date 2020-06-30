American Canyon plans a 'virtual' Fourth of July

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AMERICAN CANYON -- Independence Day has long been one of American Canyon’s signature events, so restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic threw a huge monkey wrench into the works.

Forced to brainstorm, city officials came up with a first-ever virtual holiday event.

“Creating virtual Fourth of July opportunities was a team effort,” Parks & Recreation Department Director Creighton Wright said. “Both our Rec Team and Communications team knew that we had to offer something because of how special Fourth of July is for this community."

Cancelling the annual celebration altogether was not an option, he said.

“We had many, many ideas for the elements and settled on those that we felt were most important for the Fourth of July at-home experience, showing your community spirit, wonderful food ideas and family fun,” Wright said.

“Everyone is bummed out about the Fourth. No parade, fireworks, even the pancake breakfast was canceled!” Councilmember Mark Joseph conceded in an email.