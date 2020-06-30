American Canyon plans a 'virtual' Fourth of July

AMERICAN CANYON -- Independence Day has long been one of American Canyon’s signature events, so restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic threw a huge monkey wrench into the works.
Forced to brainstorm, city officials came up with a first-ever virtual holiday event.
“Creating virtual Fourth of July opportunities was a team effort,” Parks & Recreation Department Director Creighton Wright said. “Both our Rec Team and Communications team knew that we had to offer something because of how special Fourth of July is for this community."
Cancelling the annual celebration altogether was not an option, he said.
“We had many, many ideas for the elements and settled on those that we felt were most important for the Fourth of July at-home experience, showing your community spirit, wonderful food ideas and family fun,” Wright said.
“Everyone is bummed out about the Fourth. No parade, fireworks, even the pancake breakfast was canceled!” Councilmember Mark Joseph conceded in an email.
Joseph noted that “somebody's out there setting off fireworks illegally in town -- a lot of people have complained, including me,” and asks anyone who knows or sees anything to call the Police Department at 707-253-4451 to help eliminate this “annoying and dangerous” problem.
American Canyon residents are invited to celebrate the Fourth at home by participating in a Home Decorating Contest, with the mayor and council members judging holiday-themed houses Wednesday and Thursday.
There will also be a Coloring Contest for Kids, with materials downloaded from the city's website. The website also suggests patriotic snacks and arts and crafts, as well as songs and games.
Host your own family dance-off or take part in such activities as a Fourth of July Playlist, Fourth of July Balloon Game, Fourth of July Bingo and Fourth of July Trivia
For more information, go to: CityofAmericanCanyon.org/FourthofJuly and/or https://www.facebook.com/CityofAmericanCanyon/
