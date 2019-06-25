Broadway plan

Some Broadway District Specific Plan features:

- 1,200 new dwelling units, which could increase the American Canyon population by an estimated 4,176 people.

- 840,000 square feet of commercial, which could add 1,680 jobs.

- Build-out could be in 20 years.

- More than 15 million annual vehicle miles are associated with Broadway plan build-out, which could consume 802,935 gallons of fuel.

- New building styles are to be modern industrial or modern farmhouse.

- A 10.7-acre home improvement district is to be on the west side of Highway 29 near Donaldson Way. This district will group existing and new home improvement businesses.

(Source: Broadway District Specific Plan environmental impact report)