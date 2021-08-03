American Canyon plots the future look of Highway 29

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ross Hillesheim of California Capital Group shared his experience. He found businesses wanting to come to the city focused more on the 50,000 vehicles traveling Highway 29 daily than the 20,000 residents.

For that to change, American Canyon should consider its population. It should focus on how big it wants to grow and with what kind of demographics, he said.

"Then that might possibly drive other kinds of uses or businesses that you might like," Hillesheim said.

The City Council and Planning Commission, which will approve future projects, had plenty of ideas, too.

Vice Mayor Mark Joseph focused on the what he called the “premium corners,” those signalized intersections he said are the best locations for economic development.

“It isn’t so much I’m against fast food and drive-throughs as I want to save those very limited premium sites for better uses,” Joseph said.

He also suggested working with Walmart to see if the vast parking lot there might have room for more commercial buildings.

“A sea of parking spaces is nowhere near as appealing as a retail building pad or two that breaks that up,” Joseph said.