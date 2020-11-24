 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Canyon Police: 2 arrested with firearm after threat report

American Canyon Police: 2 arrested with firearm after threat report

{{featured_button_text}}

American Canyon Police received a report Monday evening that two people had caused a disturbance at the Pick-n-Pull on Highway 29, then fled in a vehicle.

Officer pulled the matching vehicle over on Highway 29 at Rio Del Mar shortly after 6 p.m. and discovered that the driver was unlicensed and on probation, Police Chief Oscar Ortiz reported.

The passenger had a loaded handgun in her jacket, Ortiz said. Ammunition for the handgun was found in a backpack. Methamphetamine was also discovered in the vehicle, Ortiz said.

The driver, Jamil Ashante Blake, 31, of Vallejo was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges related to possessing a firearm and drugs while on probation and driving without a license.

The passenger, Shimica Ingram, 37, of Vallejo was also booked for possible weapon and drug charges as someone who was also on probation.

WATCH NOW: 'RAISE THE WOLF' IS THE FIRST CHRISTMAS SONG FOR DOGS

SEE HAPPY TAILS: PHOTOS OF NAPA COUNTY'S MOST-BELOVED PETS, NOV. 2

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News