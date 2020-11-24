American Canyon Police: 2 arrested with firearm after threat report

American Canyon Police received a report Monday evening that two people had caused a disturbance at the Pick-n-Pull on Highway 29, then fled in a vehicle.

Officer pulled the matching vehicle over on Highway 29 at Rio Del Mar shortly after 6 p.m. and discovered that the driver was unlicensed and on probation, Police Chief Oscar Ortiz reported.

The passenger had a loaded handgun in her jacket, Ortiz said. Ammunition for the handgun was found in a backpack. Methamphetamine was also discovered in the vehicle, Ortiz said.

The driver, Jamil Ashante Blake, 31, of Vallejo was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges related to possessing a firearm and drugs while on probation and driving without a license.

The passenger, Shimica Ingram, 37, of Vallejo was also booked for possible weapon and drug charges as someone who was also on probation.

