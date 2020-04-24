American Canyon police: 2 men arrested as robbery suspects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two men were being held at the Napa County jail Friday morning for possible robbery and assault charges following an incident Thursday night in American Canyon.

American Canyon Police said they were called at 7:40 p.m. on a report of an assault at the corner of Landana Street and Rio Grande. They found a crowd of 15 to 20 residents and the victim who had visible injuries.

Officers learned that Victor Hugh Garcia, 40, and a second suspect had forcefully removed the victim from his vehicle, pointed a “black handgun” at him, and stolen his cell phone, Chief Oscar Ortiz said in a news release.

Garcia was arrested at a home on the 200 block on Landana.

Aided by detectives from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, police identified the second suspect as William Ray Middleton, 38, of Napa. Search warrants for Garcia's home in American Canyon and Middleton's home in the 100 block of Wise Drive in Napa were obtained and executed.

Middleton was arrested at his home. During the search warrant, detectives located a black Glock pistol at the Wise Drive location, along with two AR-style rifles with no serial numbers. The firearms were seized and booked into evidence.