REGISTER STAFF
American Canyon Police and Napa County Sheriff’s Office agents apprehend a suspect in attempted carjacking on Highway 29 on Friday.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
At 5:38 p.m., dispatch notified law enforcement of a male suspect “hanging on the reporting party’s vehicle.”
According to American Canyon Police Sgt. Jeff Scott, the suspect, who has been identified as 23-year-old Vallejo resident Audel Gomez, was attempting to break into a white Chevy Silverado truck as it moved northbound on Highway 29.
The driver of the vehicle called in the incident and reported the suspect on the roof of the truck, and later, in the truck bed, attempting to break in through the back window.
By the time American Canyon PD and Napa County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, Gomez had reportedly fled near the Safeway on the 100 block of American Canyon Road. Units searched the area and spotted the suspect on foot heading south on the 100 block of Kimberly Dr., where he jumped a fence into a resident’s back yard.
According to Scott, American Canyon and Napa County officers then set up a perimeter and CHP dispatched air support in the form of an airplane and a helicopter.
Air support then located a suspect who matched the description of the suspect involved in the attempted carjacking as he was concealing himself in a blue recycling bin in the backyard of the Kimberly Dr. residence.
At 6:17 p.m., American Canyon PD and Napa County Sheriff’s personnel apprehended Gomez “after a brief struggle” that required multiple officers, ending the roughly 40-minute chase.
Gomez was taken into custody and has been booked on charges of attempted carjacking, resisting an executive officer resisting, obstructing and delaying a peace officer.
“I’ve been doing this 18 years, I’ve never seen that happen,” said Scott of the attempted carjacking of a moving, manned vehicle.
Bail has been set at $250,000, and as of 3 p.m. Saturday, Gomez was still in custody at the Napa County Department of Corrections.
An American Canyon Police Department motor officer had a close call on Thursday. Remember: Section 23114 of the California Vehicle Code says you need to secure and cover your load (i.e. when going to the dumps).
American Canyon Police Department
PHOTOS: American Canyon celebrates the Holi Festival
Enaya Prasad, 5, and Abigail Kumar, 6, throw colored powder as they celebrate the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Arvind Nischal, the organizer of American Canyon’s Holi Festival celebration. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in the Hindu religion, celebrating the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
American Canyon's Holi Festival drew spectators to Community Park II for the annual celebration of the Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors. Participants splashed bright chalk-like colors on their faces and shirts in a Hindu tradition marking the end of winter and the triumph of good over evil.
For more festival photos, see Page A8.
Nick Otto, Register
Enaya Prasad, 5, and Abigail Kumar, 6, get handfuls of colored powder as they celebrate the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Some 50 people came out for the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Reyaan Prasad, 9, was one of the younger guests Sunday afternoon during the annual Holi Festival celebration in American Canyon.
Nick Otto, Register
Spectators gathered for a group photo in American Canyon during the city's annual Holi Festival on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
A guest prepares to throw colored powder during the annual Holi Festival celebration in American Canyon on Sunday afternoon. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in the Hindu religion. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
A bowl of colored powder is seen during this year’s Holi Festival celebration in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
Arvind Nischal, the organizer of American Canyon’s Holi Festival celebration, speaks to to the crowd at this year’s Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
A person’s forehead is covered in colored powder during this year’s Holi Festival celebration in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz hugs Arvind Nischal, the organizer of American Canyon’s Holi Festival celebration, during this year’s Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia takes a selfie with attendees during this year’s Holi Festival celebration in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
People gather for a group photo during the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
A person is seen smiling as they are covered in colored powder during this year’s Holi Festival celebration in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz looks on as Arvind Nischal, the organizer of American Canyon’s Holi Festival celebration hugs an attendee during this year’s Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia is seen getting covered in colored powder during this year’s Holi Festival celebration in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
Reyaan Prasad, 9, is seen covered in colored powder during this year’s Holi Festival celebration in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa County Board of Supervisors member Bella Ramos throws colored powder on someone during this year’s Holi Festival celebration in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen celebrating the Holi Festival in American Canyon on Sunday, March 12. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the god Radha and Krishna.
Nick Otto, Register
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.