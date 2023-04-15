American Canyon Police and Napa County Sheriff’s Office agents apprehend a suspect in attempted carjacking on Highway 29 on Friday.

At 5:38 p.m., dispatch notified law enforcement of a male suspect “hanging on the reporting party’s vehicle.”

According to American Canyon Police Sgt. Jeff Scott, the suspect, who has been identified as 23-year-old Vallejo resident Audel Gomez, was attempting to break into a white Chevy Silverado truck as it moved northbound on Highway 29.

The driver of the vehicle called in the incident and reported the suspect on the roof of the truck, and later, in the truck bed, attempting to break in through the back window.

By the time American Canyon PD and Napa County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, Gomez had reportedly fled near the Safeway on the 100 block of American Canyon Road. Units searched the area and spotted the suspect on foot heading south on the 100 block of Kimberly Dr., where he jumped a fence into a resident’s back yard.

According to Scott, American Canyon and Napa County officers then set up a perimeter and CHP dispatched air support in the form of an airplane and a helicopter.

Air support then located a suspect who matched the description of the suspect involved in the attempted carjacking as he was concealing himself in a blue recycling bin in the backyard of the Kimberly Dr. residence.

At 6:17 p.m., American Canyon PD and Napa County Sheriff’s personnel apprehended Gomez “after a brief struggle” that required multiple officers, ending the roughly 40-minute chase.

Gomez was taken into custody and has been booked on charges of attempted carjacking, resisting an executive officer resisting, obstructing and delaying a peace officer.

“I’ve been doing this 18 years, I’ve never seen that happen,” said Scott of the attempted carjacking of a moving, manned vehicle.

Bail has been set at $250,000, and as of 3 p.m. Saturday, Gomez was still in custody at the Napa County Department of Corrections.

