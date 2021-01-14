American Canyon Police arrest 2 men after hotel parking lot stakeout

American Canyon Police said they were patrolling hotel parking lots on foot Wednesday morning on the lookout for catalytic converter thefts and vehicle burglaries when they came upon a suspicious car parked at the Fairfield Inn.

Officers noticed a car jack, hammer and cutting torch in the backseat — all tools used by catalytic converter thieves, police reported. They began a stakeout at 10:30 a.m.

Three hours later, two men came out of the hotel and got into the vehicle, police said.

No arrests were made in connection with the tools in the backseat, but police did arrest the vehicle owner, Ronald Allen Landaker, 35, of American Canyon for possible drug possession charges involving meth and heroin as well as for outstanding warrants.

Also booked into the Napa County jail was Ronald William Aton, 38, of Fairfield for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a loaded 9mm Ruger, as well as being in possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a meth smoking pipe, police said.

