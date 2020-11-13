American Canyon Police arrest 2 men for catalytic converter theft

American Canyon Police received a report from a citizen at 2:40 a.m. Friday that several men appeared to be searching to steal catalytic converters from vehicles.
Police stopped a vehicle on Flosden Road near the Solano County line and discovered that the driver, Bee Thao, 37, of Sacramento had a suspended driver's license and was on probation with search terms, police said.
Police said they found a catalytic converter in the trunk that was stolen earlier that night from a vehicle at a mobile home park on American Canyon Road.
Police arrested the driver as well as his passenger, Kong M. Vang, 42, of Merced.
They were booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of grand theft, criminal conspiracy and possession of burglary tools, police said.
Photos: Have you been flocked? A new business called The Fancy Flamingo is spreading cheer, one yard at a time.
The Fancy Flamingo
Cyndi DeBoard launched a new business called The Fancy Flamingo. Using the ubiquitous pink plastic flamingos (and other goodies) she "flocks" lawns and decorates front yards for her customers.
Cyndi DeBoard photo
The Fancy Flamingo
Cyndi DeBoard
The Fancy Flamingo
Cyndi DeBoard
The Fancy Flamingo
Cyndi DeBoard
The Fancy Flamingo
Submitted image
The Fancy Flamingo
Cyndi DeBoard
The Fancy Flamingo
Cyndi DeBoard
Cyndi DeBoard
DeBoard
Submitted image
The Fancy Flamingo
Cyndi DeBoard
The Fancy Flamingo
Cyndi DeBoard
The Fancy Flamingo
Cyndi DeBoard
The Fancy Flamingo
Cyndi DeBoard
The Fancy Flamingo
Submitted image
The Fancy Flamingo
Submitted image
The Fancy Flamingo
Submitted image
