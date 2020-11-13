American Canyon Police arrest 2 men for catalytic converter theft

American Canyon Police received a report from a citizen at 2:40 a.m. Friday that several men appeared to be searching to steal catalytic converters from vehicles.

Police stopped a vehicle on Flosden Road near the Solano County line and discovered that the driver, Bee Thao, 37, of Sacramento had a suspended driver's license and was on probation with search terms, police said.

Police said they found a catalytic converter in the trunk that was stolen earlier that night from a vehicle at a mobile home park on American Canyon Road.

Police arrested the driver as well as his passenger, Kong M. Vang, 42, of Merced.

They were booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of grand theft, criminal conspiracy and possession of burglary tools, police said.

