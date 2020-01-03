{{featured_button_text}}

American Canyon Police reported chasing a motorist accused of making threats into Vallejo Thursday night.

Following a high-speed pursuit, the suspect collided with a rideshare driver while exiting I-80 at Tennessee Street, Chief Oscar Ortiz said. The rideshare driver and a passenger sustained non-serious injuries, he said.

Officers arrested Alvaro Alejandro Ochoa, 23, of Vallejo for possible charges of reckless failing to yield, driving under the influence of drug causing injury, committing a felony while out on bail, being an ex-felon in possession of pepper spray and driving on a suspended license.

The incident began when police responded at 7:40 p.m. to the 800 block of Spring Mountain Lane for a report of a subject making threats, Ortiz said in a news release.

Witnesses told police the Ochoa was under the influence of drugs, he said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.