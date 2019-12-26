{{featured_button_text}}
American Canyon Police car

The City of American Canyon has contracted with the Napa County Sheriff's Office to provide police services since its founding in 1992.

 Courtney Teague, Register

An American Canyon police officer who noticed a vehicle driving slowly through a hotel parking lot just after midnight Thursday ended up arresting the driver on identity theft allegations.

The officer, suspecting a vehicle burglar, ran an inquiry on the temporary plate. When no record returned, the officer conducted a traffic stop, a police press release said.

The driver provided a false name and was unable to provide proper records on the vehicle’s registration or ownership. The officer noticed backpacks, an open container of cannabis and crumbs of suspected cannabis in the vehicle, the press release said.

Documents the driver provided on the vehicle purchase had a name and the officer contacted this person. The person said he had been the recent victim of identity theft. He had previously reported to American Canyon police that an unknown person had bought a vehicle in Vallejo with his stolen identity.

The officer continued investigating and found the driver’s real name was Dempsey Azich, 26, of Vallejo. She had a suspended driver’s license. The officer also found other personal identification items from other people who were not Azich, the press release said.

Azich was booked at the Napa County Department of Corrections on suspicion of felony possession of 10 or more identities for identity theft and misdemeanor possession of stolen property, presenting a false ID, driving with a suspended license and driving with an open cannabis container, the press release said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.