American Canyon police arrest motorist for illegal rifle after chase into Solano County

American Canyon Police said they tried to pull over a Chevrolet Tahoe shortly before midnight Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 29 and American Canyon Road, but the driver fled eastbound.

The pursuit took police toward Interstate 80, then onto Highway 12 and finally Suisun city streets where the driver crashed into a concrete barrier, police said. American Canyon police were joined by units of the California Highway Patrol, the Solano County Sheriff's Office and the Suisun Police.

Police said the driver, Rudolph Deandre Hall, 38, of Suisun was treated for minor injuries. Inside his vehicle, police said they found a backpack that contained a non-serialized AR-15 assault rifle and ammunition.

Hall was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of felony evading police, being a convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of an assault weapon, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

