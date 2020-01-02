{{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old man was arrested by American Canyon Police Wednesday after a motorist hit a parked car on the 2100 block of Elliot Drive at 8 a.m. and fled on foot.

Police said they stopped Miguel Torres-Canchola a short distance away. Torres-Canchola said he was just taking a walk, but a witness to the hit and run identified him as the driver, Chief Oscar Ortiz said.

Torres-Canchola, who had a run-in with American Canyon police last February, was booked into the Napa County jail for possible misdemeanor charges of hit and run, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of meth, driving with a suspended license and violation of probation.

