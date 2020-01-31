{{featured_button_text}}

A motorist called police Wednesday evening to report that another motorist, enraged that he had been cut off, had threatened him with a firearm, American Canyon Police reported Friday.

The offending maneuver reportedly occurred on Highway 221, south of Napa Valley College, around 5:20 p.m., police said.

The vehicles continued south, with the drivers challenging one another to pull over, Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said. Eventually they pulled over near Devlin Road, he said.

That's when Theodore Jonnah DeLaCruz, 23, of American Canyon, allegedly retrieved a Glock .40-caliber handgun and pointed it at the other motorist, Ortiz said.

The threatened motorist left the scene and called police. When the suspect's vehicle entered American Canyon, American Canyon police pulled DeLaCruz over and arrested him. 

DeLaCruz was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of brandishing a firearm, making a criminal threat and carrying a concealed weapon.

