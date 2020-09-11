American Canyon police arrest suspected prolific vehicle thief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is it possible that American Canyon Police could arrest a man on stolen vehicle allegations, in addition to a warrant for stolen vehicle charges, while he was also out on bail on stolen vehicle charges?

Chief Oscar Ortiz said these are the allegations involving Jose Guadalupe Delgado, a 36-year-old transient who was arrested Friday morning at a red-tagged home on the 200 block of Golden Brook Lane.

Police said Delgado was associated with a Jeep Wrangler that was parked in front of the house at 9 a.m. The vehicle turned out to be an unreported stolen car out of Contra Costa County, Ortiz said.

Delgado had an outstanding felony warrant out of Contra Costa County for charges related to a stolen vehicle and burglary tools, Ortiz said.

He was arrested on the warrant, a new stolen vehicle felony charge and on a new burglary tool charge in addition to misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, he said.

It was later learned that Delgado had been recently released by the Napa County jail after being arrested in connection with two stolen vehicles in Yountville on Sept 1, Ortiz said.